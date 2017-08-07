Malala Yousafzai Joins Twitter, Draws Over 406K Followers With Debut Tweet
Malala Yousafzai, a renowned women's rights activist joined micro-blogging-site Twitter. on Friday.
The 19-year-old sent out her first tweet yesterday morning.
Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala has spent years fighting for girls around the world to get to go to school and now she is a high school graduate.
"Graduating from secondary school (high school) is bittersweet for me," she wrote. "I'm excited about my future, but I know that millions of girls around the world are out of school and may never get the opportunity to complete their education."
Graduating from secondary school (high school) is bittersweet for me. I'm excited about my future, but... 2/— Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017
She founded the Malala Fund to raise money for girls' education initiatives.
Two years after she was shot, Yousafzai became the youngest receiver of the Nobel Peace Prize.
"Each girl's story is unique -- and girls' voices are our most powerful weapons in the fight for education and equality," she tweeted.
Each girl's story is unique ?- ?and girls' voices are our most powerful weapons in the fight for education and equality. 5/— Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017
Yousafzai became the youngest-ever Nobel laureate in 2014, when she was recognised for her advocacy of the right of all children to education. Her campaign led to a Taliban assassination attempt near her home in Swat that left her severely wounded. She went to Britain for medical treatment.
(ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- China Issues Safety Advisory For Citizens Travelling To India
- ED Conducts Raids At Misa Bharti's Delhi Residence
- Army Called Out in Darjeeling After Youth's Dead Body Found
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment