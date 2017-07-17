Maharashtra Govt Justifies Sanjay Dutt's Early Release
The Maharashtra Government today sought to justify its decision of early release of actor Sanjay Dutt, an accused in the 1993 Bombay blasts case. in an affidavit it presented at the Bombay High Court.
The state government presented a calculation of his remission and mentioned that all prison rules were followed.
The affidavit has been filed after the Bombay High Court, on June 12, asked the Maharashtra Government to justify its decision to release actor Sanjay Dutt from prison eight months early in the 1993 serial blasts case.
The High Court asked as to how Dutt's good behaviour was assessed and how he was released early when he was out on parole and furlough during half of his sentence.
Dutt was let out in February 2016, eight months early, on account of his good conduct while in Pune's Yerwada prison.
The actor, who was on bail during the trial, had surrendered in May 2013 after the Supreme Court upheld his conviction.
However, the government in its affidavit has given a division of the duration he had served in jail, excluding the time for which he was on parole and at the end showing that he completed his five years of term.
The total parole leave mentioned in the affidavit is four months and furlough leave is one month and 14 days.
The affidavit also mentioned that Dutt was not found guilty of all the other offences for which he was charged and, accordingly, acquitted for all the said offences.
Dutt was sentenced to five years in jail for his role in the 1993 blasts case. He served his sentence in Yerawada Central Prison in Pune for illegal possession and destruction of an AK-56 rifle.
On July, 2007, the TADA court in Mumbai sentenced him to six years' rigorous imprisonment under the Arms Act and imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000.
In 2013, the Supreme Court upheld the ruling, but reduced the sentence to five years following which he surrendered to serve the remainder of his sentence
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Can't Give More Chances To Deposit Old Notes: Govt To SC
- Voting Ends, All Eyes On Counting Day July 20
- Suspected LeT Militant From UP Held From Mumbai Airport
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- $621.5 Billion Bill On Defence Cooperation With India Passed By US House
- Liquor Ban In Bihar Hits TB Diagnosis: Reports
- Rupa Ganguly Should Reveal How Many Times She Was Raped In Bengal, Says TMC Minister
- Kerala Actress Assault: Kamal Haasan Names Victim, Says Don't Refer To Her As 'A Female'
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment