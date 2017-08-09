'Lost' Elephant Crushes 15 To death In Bihar,Jharkhand, Faces Culling

A rogue elephant that crushed to death 15 people in Bihar and Jharkhand the last few days could be shot within days if it is not brought under control, an official told news agency AFP on Wednesday.

The tusker has wreaked havoc on large swathes of Jharkhand, prompting the government to requisition the services of a hunter from Hyderabad and several trainers from Uttar Pradesh in a bid to control the animal, reported Hindustan Times.

Wildlife rangers and hunters assembled in Jharkhand after another victim was trampled to death Tuesday evening, the state's chief forest and wildlife conservator LR Singh told AFP.

The elephant has killed four people in Bihar in March before crossing into neighbouring Jharkhand in April and killed 11 more here.

"Villagers are living in fear, especially the Paharia tribe that lives on the upper hillier regions where the elephant roams. Something must be done…We have a team of experts and hunters here with us. We are brainstorming a solution... one of them is to shoot the animal. But that's the last resort and we will take a call in a day or two," Singh told the news agency.

Elephants kill roughly 60 people every year in forested Jharkhand, Singh added.

Manish Tiwary, the divisional forest officer of Sahebganj, told HT that the tusker seems to be confused and lost in its new habitat.

According to the newspaper, all those killed by the tusker in Jharkhand belonged to the endangered tribal Pahariya community.

According to the 2011 census, there are just 25,585 people of the community left and the government has launched several schemes for their protection and development.