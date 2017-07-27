The Newswire
27 July 2017 National

Lok Sabha Proceedings Disrupted Amid Uproar By Opposition over Bihar, Other Issues

New Delhi
Proceedings of the Lok Sabha were disrupted today as some Opposition parties created uproar over the political developments in Bihar and some other issues.

The House had to be adjourned for 25 minutes, just five minutes after it met for the day at 11 am.

As soon as the House took up the Question Hour, Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav (RJD) raised the issue of JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar leaving the 'grand alliance' and forming a new government with the BJP.

Shouting from his bench in the front row, he dubbed it as "murder of democracy".

Kumar resigned as Bihar Chief Minister last evening, dumping the 'grand alliance' which also included the RJD and the Congress.

Subsequently, he firmed up an alliance with the BJP and formed a new government with its support this morning.

Meanwhile, Congress members trooped into the well of the House, demanding revocation of the suspension of six of its members.

They carried placards which read: "End discrimination, give justice madam Speaker" and "take back suspension (of six party MPs)."

The Congress members were also demanding initiating discussion on "mob lynchings".

Due to the din, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 11.30 AM.

