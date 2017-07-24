Lok Sabha: Congress Files Adjournment Motion Over Mob Lynchings
The Congress on Monday filed an adjournment motion on the issue of mob lynching in the Lok Sabha.
This comes after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the Centre by raising the Dadri lynching case.
"Mohammad Akhlaq was butchered because they say he stole a calf. It was a lie. Instead of questioning his (Akhlaq) brutal killing they asked whether the meat in the fridge was mutton or beef," Gandhi said.
On July 20, the Lok Sabha could not take up scheduled business due to repeated adjournments.
In Rajya Sabha discussion continued on reported increase in the incidents of lynching and atrocities on minorities and dalits. Members during the debate condemned the acts of brutality and urged that strict action must be taken against the attackers.
It was suggested that investigative and judicial processes should be sped up and special courts could be set up to expedite cases related to lynching.
Members reiterated the need to strengthen the police forces and the need for a new law related to mob violence. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Chinese Army Warns India Not To Harbour 'Illusions'
- Money Laundering: NIA Arrests 7 Separatist Leaders
- Six Oppn MPs From Lok Sabha Suspended For 'Throwing Papers' At The Speaker
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment