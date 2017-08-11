Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die, 14 Bills Passed In This Session

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the monsoon session of the Lower House had had 19 sittings which lasted 71 hours.
She said during these period, the House passed Supplementary Demands for Grants (General) and Demands for Excess Grants (General).
She said during this monsoon session, 17 Bills were introduced and 14 Bills were passed.
Mahajan said nearly 30 hours were wasted due to disruption. She, however, said the House sat over 10 hours extra to discuss matters of public importance.
After Question Hour and papers were laid, the Speaker adjourned the house sine die. (ANI)
