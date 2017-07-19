Lok Sabha Adjourned After Opposition Protests Over Farmers

A united opposition today forced the adjournment of the Lok Sabha proceedings for nearly an hour by storming the Well and raising slogans slamming the government for allegedly ignoring the well-being of farmers.

As soon as the question hour was taken up, opposition members raised the issue of farmers.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar reminded the opposition that a discussion on the issue of farmers is listed in today's agenda. He said the government was ready for a debate and would answer all the questions raised by members. "Do not interrupt the House. Let us debate," he said.

But the opposition members, including those from the Left and the RJD, continued raising the issue from the Well.

Most of the Congress members, who were also in the Well, raised slogans such as "Mann ki Baat band karo, karza maafi shuru karo (stop talking on radio programme, implement loan waiver)" and "stop shooting farmers".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House.

An apparently peeved Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the opposition was not interested in the proceedings to run and adjourned the House for 50 minutes till noon.