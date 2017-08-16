The Newswire
16 August 2017

LeT Commander Killed in Encounter at Pulwama

Srinagar
A self-styled district commander of militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

The security forces had launched an anti-militancy operation in Kakapora area of Pulwama district following information about presence of militants there, they said.

"Ayub Lelhari, district commander LeT, was killed in the encounter with security forces in Pulwama," a police spokesman said.

"Lelhari's death is yet another success in the fight against militancy," he said.

