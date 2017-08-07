The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
07 August 2017 Last Updated at 9:44 am National

Lashkar-e-Taiba Militant From Pakistan Killed By Security Forces During Encounter In Kashmir

Srinagar
Lashkar-e-Taiba Militant From Pakistan Killed By Security Forces During Encounter In Kashmir
Representative image/PTI
Lashkar-e-Taiba Militant From Pakistan Killed By Security Forces During Encounter In Kashmir
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant from Pakistan was today killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Kashmir.

The militant identified as Umar was part of the Abu Ismail group of Kashmir, which is behind the July 10 attack on Amarnath pilgrims that left eight devotees dead and several others injured, a police official said.

The official said that security forces launched a cordon and search operation in village Samboora late last night following information about the presence of militants there.

Advertisement opens in new window

The search party of forces was fired upon by militants triggering a gunbattle, the official said.

One militant was killed in the encounter, he said.

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (11 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Mehbooba Mufti Delhi - New Delhi Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorism National
Next Story : Gujarat RS Polls: Won't Join Hands With BJP, Says Praful Patel
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters