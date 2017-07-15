The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
16 July 2017 Last Updated at 5:54 pm National

Landslides In Jammu-Kashmir, Highways Blocked For Hours

SRINAGAR
Landslides In Jammu-Kashmir, Highways Blocked For Hours
Twitter: ANI

Traffic on the 300-km long arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway, was suspended for a few hours today due landslides triggered by rains in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The highway, which is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, was blocked this morning due to landslides triggered by rains at Seri, Maroog and Khooni Nallah areas of the district, police said.

Amarnath pilgrims, who were on their way to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas from Jammu, were stopped at Ramban and Chanderkote areas in view of the blockade, they said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Men and machines of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and a construction company cleared the blockade and traffic was restored after four to five hours, the police said.

On July 13, the highway was closed for traffic due to landslides at several places triggered by heavy overnight rains in Ramban and Udhampur districts. Traffic was restored the next day.

READ MORE IN:
Srinagar Natural Calamities Landslide National
Next Story : PM Modi Asks Political Parties to Isolate Corrupt Politicos
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters