Lalu's Family's Tradition To Resign Just Before Going To Jail, Says Chirag Paswan

As the speculation around Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's resignation grow stronger, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Monday said it has been a tradition of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family of resigning just before going to prison.

"This is not something new. It has been a tradition of the Lalu family. Till the time they don't go to jail, they don't resign. Even Lalu didn't resign before going to jail. While going to jail, he handed over his responsibilities to his wife. So, till the time the deputy Chief Minister does not go to jail, he will not resign," Chirag told ANI.

Chirag further said that the ball is now in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's court and he has to take a firm decision.

"There is no morality in Lalu's family, but now the ball is in Nitish's court. He has always maintained that they have zero tolerance policy towards corruption. However, in this case, it looks as if he is compromising on something," he said.

However, on the contrary, Tejashwi said that the news of political crisis is only in the media, hinting towards all is well as long as their alliance with Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) is concerned.

"That's only in the media," Tejashwi responded when asked about present political crisis in the state.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a corruption case against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejaswi; former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director P.K. Goyal; and the wife of Lalu's confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

The CBI later questioned Rabri Devi and Tejaswi.

However, Lalu on Friday said that his son Tejashwi Yadav, who is facing corruption charges, will not resign as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister. (ANI)