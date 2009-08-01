The Newswire
22 July 2017 Last Updated at 5:14 pm National

Lalu Yadav, Wife Rabri Devi Can't Drive Straight To Aircraft Anymore At Patna Airport As Centre Withdraws Tarmac Access

New Delhi
File photo/PTI

RJD(Rashtriya Janata Dal) Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi will no more be able to drive straight to their aircraft at Patna airport as the central government has withdrawn tarmac access for their vehicle, according to officials.

"Previous order (allowing access) was for Patna airport only, which has been withdrawn," an official at the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The move comes after the Ministry of Civil Aviation wrote a letter to the BCAS informing that it had decided to revoke permission granted in 2009 allowing Lalu Yadav and his wife's vehicle to drive up to the tarmac.

"It has now been decided that the permission accorded to Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav and Smt Rabri Devi vide the AVSEC order No 13/2009 dated 1/08/2009 maybe withdrawn forthwith," says the letter dated July 21.

The letter asks BCAS to take "immediate action to issue necessary instructions" to ensure implementation of the ministry's decision.

