The Newswire
Lalu Appears Before Special CBI Courts in Fodder Scam
Ranchi
File-PTI Photo
Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav today appeared before two different special CBI courts for his alleged involvement in various fodder scam cases.
Yadav appeared before the special CBI Judge S S Prasad in a case lodged for alleged fraudulent withdrawal of funds from Chaibasa Treasury.
He also appeared before the CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh in connection with RCA/64 pertaining to the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of funds from Deoghar Treasury.
