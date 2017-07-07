Kohli Surpasses Tendulkar's Record For Most Number Of Tons While Chasing In ODIs

India skipper Virat Kohli has broken Sachin Tendulkar's record for most centuries in One-day Internationals while chasing.

Kohli led from the front with a fluent century as India yesterday wrapped up the five-match series 3-1 with a convincing eight-wicket win over the West Indies.

This was Kohli's 28th hundred in One-day cricket, 18 of which have come while chasing.

Tendulkar took 232 innings to reach 17, while Kohli has reached the milestone in only 102 innings.

Third in the list is Sri Lankan Tillakaratne Dilshan, who scored 11 centuries in 116 innings while batting second.

Kohli also became the first Indian captain to score two hundreds against the West Indies in the Caribbean.

Previously, only Rahul Dravid had scored a hundred as captain in the Caribbean against the West Indies. Overall, this is Kohli's fourth ton against the West Indies.

The 28-year old is now two hundreds short of equalling Ricky Ponting's tally of 30 ODI tons.

In the fifth and final ODI, India hardly faced any trouble as Kohli (111 not out), with help from Ajinkya Rahane and Dinesh Karthick, pave the way for an easy win.