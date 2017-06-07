Kerala To Provide Safe Accommodation For Women Visitors At 'One-Day Home'

The Kerala government is planning to set up a 'One-Day Home' to provide safe accommodation for women visiting the city for various purposes as part of making the state capital women-friendly.

Women who come from other places to cities for various purposes such as writing tests, appearing for interviews or attending meetings can stay at the one-day home for a short period, Health and Social welfare minister K K Shailaja said.

The objective is to provide safe stay and food at reasonable rate, she said here.

The space available at the seventh floor of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation building at Thampanoor in the heart of the city has been identified for the purpose, she said, adding, Rs.30.56 lakh has been sanctioned for the same.

The project is part of the state government women's empowerment programmes being implemented by the social welfare department along with other departments.