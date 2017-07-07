Kerala HC Asks State PSU Not To Make Customers Stand Outside Liquor Shops

Terming long queues outside liquor shops as "an affront to the dignity of people" buying the beverage, the Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the state PSU running the outlets not to make customers stand outside the shops.

A bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran gave the direction to the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, which runs the liquor outlets selling India Made Foreign Liquor.

Advertisement opens in new window

The bench also warned the state PSU that the liquor shops run by it must not cause nuisance in residential or and commercial areas in their vicinity.

Justice Devan Ramachandran gave the warning on a petition of a businessman against the functioning of a KSBC-run liquor outlet near his establishment.

The bench also directed the excise department authorities to shift the outlet, if it creates nuisance for the people.

The bench further observed that the long queues are an affront to the dignity of those who have to stand to buy liquor and asked the KSBC to stop the practice of barricading the outlet and making the customer stand outside to buy liquor.

It asked the KSBC to provide adequate waiting area for the people coming to buy liquor from its outlets.

The court also directed the sub-inspector of police to ensure that law and order was maintained near liquor outlets.