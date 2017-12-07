Kerala: Dileep Developed Grudge Against Actress for Revealing His Private Life to His Former Wife
Popular Malayalam actor Dileep, arrested in connection with the abduction and assault of a South Indian actress, had developed a grudge against her for letting his former wife know about his private life and hatched a conspiracy to take revenge way back in 2013, police said in its remand report.
Police probing the case claimed that Dileep, currently being interrogated after they secured his two-day custody from a court here, took revenge against the actress for passing on information to Manju Warrier about his affair with current wife Kavya Madhavan.
In its remand report filed before the Angamaly Magistrate Court, police claimed that Dileep had asked 'Pulsar' Suni, prime accused in the case, to record a video of his criminal act in such a way to establish that it was not fake or morphed one.
Dismissing Dileep's claim that he had never met Suni, police said they had evidence and eyewitness statement to prove that the actor had met him on November 13 last year at Thrissur Tennis Club during shooting of a Malayalam movie.
They claimed that the conspiracy to abduct and assault the actress was hatched at a hotel room in Ernakulam in 2013.
Police, however, have not mentioned the exact date of Dileep's meeting with Suni at Room No 410 of Abad Plaza Hotel but merely said it took place some day between March 26 and April 7 in 2013.
During the meeting, Dileep had asked Suni to shoot the video of his criminal act, executed on February 17, in such a way that it would not be dismissed as a morphed, police said.
Evidence to establish this crime has been collected based on the confession statement given by Suni, they said.
The accused again hatched a conspiracy at shooting locations including Ernakulam Swift Junction on November 8, 2016, Thrissur Kinattinkal Tennis Club on November 13 and Santhigiri College Thodupuzha on November 14, police said.
Police cited eyewitness statements, mobile tower locations and call data of both the accused.
They said investigation is being carried out to find out whether Suni and his accomplice Vigeesh had visited the shop of Dileep's wife Kavya Madhavan to hand over the video of their criminal act soon after executing the crime.
Meanwhile, police today took Dileep to Santhigiri College at Thodupuzha besides some areas in Kochi for collecting evidence.
A magistrate court had earlier granted two-day police custody of the actor. Considering the application seeking three-day custody of the actor, the court at Angamaly granted his police custody till Friday. It posted the bail application moved by Dileep's counsel to that day.
The 48-year-old actor, charged with criminal conspiracy in the sensational case, was brought to the court amid tight security.
The actor has been charged under several sections of the IPC, including 120(B) (conspiracy).
Dileep's counsel and noted lawyer K Ramkumar has claimed that he had been framed in the case.
The actor, arrested on Monday evening, was remanded in 14-day judicial custody yesterday.
Six persons, including 'Pulsar' Suni, have been arrested in connection with the abduction and assault case.
The popular actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on February 17 and later escaped in a busy area here.
