Kerala Congress MLA M Vincent Booked On Charges Of Stalking, Rape, Abetment Of Suicide

A Congress MLA has been booked on the charge of rape based on a statement given by a 51-year-old woman, who attempted suicide after she was allegedly harassed by him, police said today.

A case was yesterday registered against Congress MLA M Vincent, who represents the Kovalam segment, on charges of stalking, rape and abetment of suicide based on the statement given by the woman who had last week tried to end her life at nearby Balaramapuram, police sources said.

Advertisement opens in new window

The city magistrate also recorded her statement at a hospital in Neyyatinkara, where she is undergoing treatment.

Vincent, however, alleged that there was a "political conspiracy" behind the allegation against him and filed a complaint with police, demanding a detailed probe into the matter.

He claimed that a CPI(M) local leader was present at the woman's house when she attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills. Her brother is also a Marxist activist.

Police had on Wednesday registered an abetment of suicide case against Vincent after the woman's husband filed a complaint with police, alleging that the MLA used to repeatedly call her over the phone and harass her.

The woman's medical examination will be held today, the sources said.