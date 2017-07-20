Kerala Congress MLA M Vincent Booked On Charges Of Stalking, Rape, Abetment Of Suicide
A Congress MLA has been booked on the charge of rape based on a statement given by a 51-year-old woman, who attempted suicide after she was allegedly harassed by him, police said today.
A case was yesterday registered against Congress MLA M Vincent, who represents the Kovalam segment, on charges of stalking, rape and abetment of suicide based on the statement given by the woman who had last week tried to end her life at nearby Balaramapuram, police sources said.
The city magistrate also recorded her statement at a hospital in Neyyatinkara, where she is undergoing treatment.
Vincent, however, alleged that there was a "political conspiracy" behind the allegation against him and filed a complaint with police, demanding a detailed probe into the matter.
He claimed that a CPI(M) local leader was present at the woman's house when she attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills. Her brother is also a Marxist activist.
Police had on Wednesday registered an abetment of suicide case against Vincent after the woman's husband filed a complaint with police, alleging that the MLA used to repeatedly call her over the phone and harass her.
The woman's medical examination will be held today, the sources said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Reliance Announces Jio Smartphone For 'Zero' Rupees
- Don't Support Cow Vigilantes: Centre Tells SC
- Ambika Soni Quits, Shankersinh Vagela 'Sacked'
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment