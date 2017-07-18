Kerala Congress MLA Booked On Charges Of Rape, Stalking And Abetment Of Suicide

Kerala Congress MLA M. Vincent has been booked on charges of rape, stalking and abetment of suicide of a 51-year-old woman.

The woman had reportedly attempted suicide after being allegedly sexually harassed by Vincent.

Sections 376 and 354(d) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been slapped against the MLA. The decision was taken after the woman gave a statement in this regard to the police on Thursday.

The woman's husband reportedly complained that the Kovalam MLA used to harass her over phone.

The police will now take the MLA's statement only after the medical examination of the complainant.

Meanwhile, Vincent has filed a complaint requesting a detailed probe into the matter. He has alleged that the whole sequence of events involving the suicide attempt appears scripted. (ANI)