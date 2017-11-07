Kerala Actress Assault Case: Dileep Remanded in Judicial Custody

The popular Malayalam actor Dileep, who was arrested last evening in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a leading South Indian actress in February this year, has been remanded in two weeks judicial custody early this morning.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said those indulging in offences will be punished, referring to actor Dileep who has been arrested in connection with the abduction and assault case of a South Indian actress.



"Those who have committed an offence, whoever they may be, the police will take action (against them). They cannot escape from the arms of the law and will be punished," Chief Minister Vijayan told reporters here.



He said the police investigation was underway and anyone else involved in the sensational case will be held soon.



"In this case, right from the start, the accused have been nabbed swiftly. If anyone else is involved, they will also be brought before the law. They will be nabbed for sure," he asserted.



Vijayan said the state government had asked the former, the interim and the present Directors General of Police (DGPs) to ensure proper probe.



Dileep was brought to the residence of the magistrate this morning amid tight police security. After completing all formalities, the magistrate remanded him in judicial custody.



He has been lodged a sub jail in Aluva near Kochi.



There were protests by the Democratic Youth Federation of India, the Youth Congress and the Yuva morcha and BJP workers against the actor when he was brought to the Aluva police club.



The actor's effigy was also burnt.



Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra had yesterday said that the arrest was made based on evidence.



The 48-year-old actor is accused of conspiracy behind the abduction and assault of the actress, an incident that has sent shock waves in the state.



The police had questioned prime accused 'Pulsar' Suni for allegedly making phone calls from jail to threaten and blackmail film industry people, including Dileep.



They had secured his custody on July 5 for five days from a magisterial court at Kakanad near Kochi.



Suni's second arrest came after police recorded the statement of Dileep on his complaint alleging blackmail by a man, who claimed to be a friend of Suni.



The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films also, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on February 17 night and later escaped in a busy area in Kochi.