Kerala Actress Assault Case: Dileep Remanded in Judicial Custody
The popular Malayalam actor Dileep, who was arrested last evening in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a leading South Indian actress in February this year, has been remanded in two weeks judicial custody early this morning.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said those indulging in offences will be punished, referring to actor Dileep who has been arrested in connection with the abduction and assault case of a South Indian actress.
"Those who have committed an offence, whoever they may be, the police will take action (against them). They cannot escape from the arms of the law and will be punished," Chief Minister Vijayan told reporters here.
He said the police investigation was underway and anyone else involved in the sensational case will be held soon.
"In this case, right from the start, the accused have been nabbed swiftly. If anyone else is involved, they will also be brought before the law. They will be nabbed for sure," he asserted.
Vijayan said the state government had asked the former, the interim and the present Directors General of Police (DGPs) to ensure proper probe.
Dileep was brought to the residence of the magistrate this morning amid tight police security. After completing all formalities, the magistrate remanded him in judicial custody.
He has been lodged a sub jail in Aluva near Kochi.
There were protests by the Democratic Youth Federation of India, the Youth Congress and the Yuva morcha and BJP workers against the actor when he was brought to the Aluva police club.
The actor's effigy was also burnt.
Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra had yesterday said that the arrest was made based on evidence.
The 48-year-old actor is accused of conspiracy behind the abduction and assault of the actress, an incident that has sent shock waves in the state.
The police had questioned prime accused 'Pulsar' Suni for allegedly making phone calls from jail to threaten and blackmail film industry people, including Dileep.
They had secured his custody on July 5 for five days from a magisterial court at Kakanad near Kochi.
Suni's second arrest came after police recorded the statement of Dileep on his complaint alleging blackmail by a man, who claimed to be a friend of Suni.
The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films also, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on February 17 night and later escaped in a busy area in Kochi.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'God Gave Me Strength To Fight', Driver Recounts
- 'No Final Decision On Team India Coach Yet', BCCI Issues Clarification
- SC Suspends Centre's Notification On Cattle Slaughter
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Old Picture Of Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia With Slain Libyan Dictator Muammar Gaddafi Goes Viral
- Following India's Logic, Third Country's Army Could Enter Kashmir on Behalf of Pak, Says Chinese Media
- Hindus in Bengal Should Respond Like They Did in Gujarat, Says BJP MLA
- Muslims 'Educationally Most Disadvantaged' Among Minorities, Says Government Panel
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment