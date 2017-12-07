The Newswire
12 July 2017 Last Updated at 4:09 pm National

Kerala Activists Send Sanitary Napkins To Arun Jaitley In Protest Against Taxation

Thiruvananthapuram
Representative Image

Activists of a Left students union, Students Federation of India (SFI), in Kerala on Wednesday posted sanitary napkins to union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as a mark of protest for imposing GST on women's hygiene product.

The students outfit of ruling CPI(M) sent the napkins with the slogan 'Bleed without fear, Bleed without tax' written on them.

The hygiene products were sent as part of a protest programme organised by the outfit in various college campuses across the state against the taxation on sanitary pads.

SFI central committee member Khadeejath Suhaila inaugurated the protest event here.

Various state and district level leaders took part in the protest organised in other parts of the state.

Sanitary napkins will attract Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate of 12 per cent, a shade lower than 13.7 per cent in the previous indirect tax regime.

