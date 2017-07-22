The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
22 July 2017 Last Updated at 6:14 pm National

Karnataka Madrasa: 13 Boys from Bihar Handed Over to Child Welfare Committee   

Mangaluru
Karnataka Madrasa: 13 Boys from Bihar Handed Over to Child Welfare Committee   
File-Representative Image

Thirteen boys from Bihar, who arrived here to pursue Madrasa education, were detained at the central railway station here by police as they did not have valid documents and came unaccompanied by caretakers.

Police said there were 47 boys were in the group, of whom 34 had valid documents and letters from their parents.

They were also accompanied by caretakers and were headed to the Madrasa at Jamiya Masjid at Kudroli.

The remaining 13 boys without documents were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee after registering a case.

The boys were heading for Udayavar Jammat Masjid near Udupi.

Police checked the group on suspicion of child trafficking.

READ MORE IN:
Mangalore Karnataka Children National
Next Story : ISIS Chief Baghdadi Still Alive: US Defence Secretary
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters