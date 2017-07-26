Kargil Vijay Diwas Reminds Us of India's Military Prowess, Says PM Modi

As the nation remembers its brave heroes on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the great sacrifices made by the Armed Forces.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Remembering our brave soldiers who fought gallantly for the pride of our nation & the security of our citizens during the Kargil War."

He further added that Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of India's military prowess and the great sacrifices made by the armed forces while steadfastly keeping India safe.

The country is celebrating the 18th Anniversary of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' today.

On the occasion, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and three Chiefs of Services laid floral tributes at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate.

At Drass War memorial, in Jammu and Kashmir the celebrations began on Monday.

Last Sunday, the Kargil Prakram Rally was organized at the India Gate to recall the valor of the brave soldiers and their sacrifices which got country back the Kargil heights.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrated on July 26, commemorates India's emphatic victory against Pakistan and honours the war heroes.

On this day in 1999, the Indian Army successfully took control of posts at a treacherous high altitude and glaciated terrain across the Himalayas in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, after fighting for 60 days.

More than 500 soldiers from Indian Armed Forces sacrificed their lives during the war. Four Param Vir Chakras, nine Maha Vir Chakras, 53 Vir Chakras and other medals had been awarded to felicitate the Kargil War heroes. (ANI)