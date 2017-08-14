Three security personnel were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Budgam's Kanihama area today.
As per reports, the terrorists lobbed a grenade on the armed forces in which three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and one Jammu and Kashmir Policeman was injured.
Earlier in the day, the security forces arrested two terrorists of Harkat-ul-Mujahideen from Handwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Further details are awaited (ANI)
J&K: Three Security Personnel Injured in Grenade Attack in Budgam
