30 July 2017 Last Updated at 4:23 pm National

J&K: Six Civilians Injured In Clashes With Security Forces In Pulwama

Srinagar
File Photo-AP/Representational Image
Six people were today injured as protesters clashed with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district after two militants were killed in an encounter.

A police official said clashes erupted soon after the encounter in the Tahab area ended in the killing of two militants.

Security personnel lobbed tear gas shells and fired a few shots in the air to restore law and order in the area, he said.

The official said one person, whose identity is being ascertained, was hit by a bullet in the shoulder and rushed to a hospital.

Five other persons suffered minor injuries during the clashes, which were going on intermittently till reports last came in, he added.

