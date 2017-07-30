J&K: Six Civilians Injured In Clashes With Security Forces In Pulwama

Six people were today injured as protesters clashed with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district after two militants were killed in an encounter.

A police official said clashes erupted soon after the encounter in the Tahab area ended in the killing of two militants.

Security personnel lobbed tear gas shells and fired a few shots in the air to restore law and order in the area, he said.

The official said one person, whose identity is being ascertained, was hit by a bullet in the shoulder and rushed to a hospital.

Five other persons suffered minor injuries during the clashes, which were going on intermittently till reports last came in, he added.