J&K: Seven Amarnath Pilgrims, Five Of Them Women, Killed By Militants, Say Police

Seven Amarnath pilgrims, five of them women, were killed in a militant attack in Anantnag, the police said.

At 8.20 pm today, the militants attacked an armoured car of the police, an official said. When the police fired back, the militants fled, firing indiscriminately, the official added.

A bus carrying yatris was on the highway when the incident occurred. "In the firing by militants, seven people, five of them women, were killed, and another seven injured," the official said. Twelve people have been reportedly injured in the attack too.

The Amarnath pilgrims killed in Kashmir terror attack belonged to Gujarat, according to top government sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Jaitley have condemned the attack.

"Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone," Modi tweeted.

"I have spoken to the Governor and Chief Minister of J&K and assured all possible assistance required," he added on Twitter.

Terrorist attack on Amarnath yatra is the most reprehensible act, said Defence Minister Arun Jaitley.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has called up J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Governor N. N. Vohra over the attack, sources told PTI.

The bus had come from Sonamarg. The pilgrims were on their way back after visiting the Amarnath shrine.

The police claimed the bus driver had violated rules for the pilgrimage, which state that no yatra vehicle should be on a highway after 7 pm.