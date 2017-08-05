J&K: Security Forces Arrest Three Overground Workers In Shopian

Three Over ground workers (OGW) were arrested on Saturday by 62 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Shopian Police in a joint operation at Nagbal, an area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

Some weapons were also recovered from the area.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter by the police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Sopore area's Amarghad of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

During the encounter, a police jawan was also injured, but he is stable.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter area.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner, all government and private schools and colleges in Sopore are closed today post encounter.

The internet services have also been snapped in North Kashmir's Baramulla District.

A joint operation was conducted by 179 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police since 04:30 a.m. Saturday morning. (ANI)