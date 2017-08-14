J&K: One Killed, Twelve Injured In Clashes With Security Forces

One person was killed in south Kashmir's Shopian district during security forces' action on a mob of stone pelters who were protesting after an encounter in which three militants were killed yesterday, police said.

Mohammad Sayeed Bhat (25) received bullet injuries when security forces used fire to chase away the mob near the encounter site at Avneera in Shopian last night, a police official said.

He said Bhat was taken to a hospital where he succumbed. The official said 12 other persons were injured in the clashes.