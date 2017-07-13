The Newswire
J&K Highway Blocked Following Landslides Triggered By Rains
Jammu
Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only all-weather road linking the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, was suspended today due to landslides triggered by heavy overnight rains in Ramban and Udhampur districts.
"The highway has been closed following landslides at several places triggered by rains in Udhampur and Ramban districts," police officials said.
The men and machines of BRO are working to clear the blockade on the 300-km-long highway.
The Border Roads Organisation, which is maintaining the road, pressed its men and machines into service to clear the highway.
