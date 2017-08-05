The Newswire
J&K Govt Removes IAS Officer From Post After His Objectionable Pictures Goes Viral

Jammu
Representative image
An IAS officer was on Friday removed from his post by the Jammu and Kashmir government and an enquiry ordered against him after some purported objectionable pictures of him went viral on social media.

"Pending enquiry into his conduct, Niraj Kumar, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, is hereby attached in the office of Divisional Commissioner Jammu," an order issued by the General Administration Department said.

The purported objectionable photographs of the 2010-batch IAS officer have gone viral on social media networks since yesterday.

"We took immediate action after looking at the pictures. We do not know whether they are true or forged. A probe has been ordered to know the truth," a senior government officer told PTI.

Arvind Sharma, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Udhampur will look after the work of Kumar till further orders, Under Secretary to the government, Amrik Singh, said in an order.

J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Law & Legal National
