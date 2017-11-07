J&K Government Announces Rs 6 Lakh Compensation For Victims Of Terror Attack

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced Rs six lakh compensation to the next of kin of each of the seven Amarnath pilgrims killed in the militant attack while the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has decided to give out Rs five lakh each to families of victims.

"The state government has decided to pay ex gratia compensation of Rs six lakh each to the victims of the violent attack in Anantnag last night. While seriously injured yatris will be paid Rs two lakh, those with minor injuries will be paid Rs one lakh," officials said here.

They said the state government will also give a cash reward of Rs three lakh to the driver of the yatri bus, Sheikh Saleem Gafoor, for showing "exemplary courage and presence of mind" while driving through the bullets.

Governor N N Vohra, in his capacity as chairman of SASB, also announced relief of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of those killed in the incident; Rs 1.50 lakh to those who had suffered grievous injuries and Rs 75,000 for Yatris with minor injuries.

Vohra also announced a special reward of Rs 2 lakh to the driver of the bus, whose alert responses saved the lives of many pilgrims as he kept the vehicle moving even when he was under heavy fire from the front and the wind-screen had been shattered, a spokesman of the board said.