J&K CM Mufti Calls For Emergency Cabinet Meeting After Attack On Amarnath Pilgrims
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today summoned an emergency meeting of her cabinet to review the security situation across the state post Monday's terror attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.
Mehbooba called on security forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police to act swiftly and nab the perpetrators so that stern message went out to anti-social elements that severe and punitive action can be taken against them if they went against the law.
Terrorists had on Monday night opened fire on a bus carrying over 30 pilgrims in Anantnag district.
The incident occurred at around 8.20 p.m. yesterday between Baltal and Mir Bazar. Reportedly, the bus was neither a part of a convoy nor registered with the shrine board.
The 90th and 40th battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the spot to prevent further untoward incidents.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the incident.
"The attack cannot be condemned strongly enough," Omar wrote on Twitter.
"Very sad news. The attack cannot be condemned strongly enough. My sympathies to the families & prayers for the injured."
"The one thing we had all feared this year during the yatra. In spite of recent successes against militants & unprecedented force presence," he added. (ANI)
