J&K: Army Major Of Rashtriya Rifles Shot Dead By Jawan In Uri Following Dispute

An Army officer of the Rashtriya Rifles has been shot dead by a jawan in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, says ANI.

An NDTV report says that Major Shikar Thapa from 8 Rashtriya Rifles, who was posted at Buchar near the LoC was allegedly fired at by Naik Kathiresan G. The police are telling the news channel that Thapa died on the spot and that the duo had an altercation following a dispute. They are also said to be investigating the case.

Further Details Awaited