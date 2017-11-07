The Newswire
Jharkhand: Mishap Averted After Air Asia Passenger Opens Exit Door Before Landing
Ranchi
File Photo/Representational Image
A major tragedy was averted at the Ranchi airport after an Air Asia passenger opened the exit door of the aircraft just before landing last night.
The passenger is being interrogated by the local police.
All passengers are safe. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
