Jet Airways Entails 10-Day Off Per Month to Pilots Meaning At Least 30 Per Cent Salary Cut

Indian airline Jet Airways has asked several of its pilots to take 10-day off a month effective from August 1, a move that will effectively mean at least 30 percent salary cut for them.

"As a valuable asset to the company, we would like to ensure your continued employment, while simultaneously balancing our cost structure. As an interim measure, we shall be offering you a Lifestyle Work Pattern which entails to Days Block Off per month with the appropriate remuneration," a statement by Jet Airways read.

The carrier has virtually told the pilots to leave the airline, if they do not accept this option.

"In case you do not wish to accept the above terms, and desire to seek alternate opportunities, within the industry or outside, you may revert by July 31, 2017," it further read.

The number of personnel affected by this cost-cutting move is reported to be over 320 junior co-pilots.

"Certain developments in the market, including that of the Gulf region, as well as our continued efforts to enhance internal efficiencies, has resulted in the review of our network, fleet and crew utilisation. Consequently, as a proactive measure, the Company has made interim alignments to its crew work patterns, which will be reviewed in future, in line with network growth," a Jet Airways spokesperson said.

"Your support and understanding in the matter will play a major contribution in preserving the health of the company, and our position in the industry. We look forward to restoring your original work pattern in the near future," the statement read. (ANI)