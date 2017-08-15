Jammu Kashmir independent MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid was detained by police today as he took out a march to hoist a black flag at the Bakshi Stadium, the main venue of the Independence Day celebration here.
The legislator from north Kashmir's Langate assembly constituency along with supporters of his Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) took out the march from his official residence at Jawahar Nagar here and tried to reach the stadium, a police official said.
He said a large contingent of police stopped the procession and detained Rashid and several of his supporters.
They were trying to march to the Bakshi Stadium to hoist a black flag at the venue where Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti unfurled the Tricolour earlier in the morning, the official said.
Rashid and his supporters have been lodged at the Rajbagh police station, the official added.
Jammu Kashmir MLA Rashid Marches to Bakshi Stadium to Hoist Black Flag, Detained
Jammu Kashmir independent MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid was detained by police today as he took out a march to hoist a black flag at the Bakshi Stadium, the main venue of the Independence Day celebration here.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Kashmir Issue Will Be Resolved By Embracing Kashmiris'
- Rs. 1.75 Lakh Crore Under Scrutiny Post Note Ban: PM
- How Newspapers Headlined Independence 70 Years ago
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment