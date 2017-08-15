The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
15 August 2017 Last Updated at 7:21 pm National

Jammu Kashmir MLA Rashid Marches to Bakshi Stadium to Hoist Black Flag, Detained

Srinagar
Jammu Kashmir MLA Rashid Marches to Bakshi Stadium to Hoist Black Flag, Detained
Representative Image
Jammu Kashmir MLA Rashid Marches to Bakshi Stadium to Hoist Black Flag, Detained
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Jammu Kashmir independent MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid was detained by police today as he took out a march to hoist a black flag at the Bakshi Stadium, the main venue of the Independence Day celebration here.

The legislator from north Kashmir's Langate assembly constituency along with supporters of his Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) took out the march from his official residence at Jawahar Nagar here and tried to reach the stadium, a police official said.

He said a large contingent of police stopped the procession and detained Rashid and several of his supporters.

They were trying to march to the Bakshi Stadium to hoist a black flag at the venue where Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti unfurled the Tricolour earlier in the morning, the official said.

Rashid and his supporters have been lodged at the Rajbagh police station, the official added.  

READ MORE IN:
J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Independence Day National
Next Story : IMF Warns China's Debt on 'Dangerous Trajectory', Urges to Speed Up Structural Reforms
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters