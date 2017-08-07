It's An 'Angel'! Britain's First Pregnant Man Gives Birth To Girl

A 21-year-old man has become the first in Britain to give birth after he put his sex transition on hold to get pregnant by a sperm donor.

Hayden Cross, who made headlines around the world earlier this year when he announced he was pregnant by a sperm donor, has given birth to a girl.

Cross told The Sun that daughter Trinity-Leigh is his "angel". Cross gave birth by caesarean.

The girl was born on June 16 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

He had been living legally as a man for three years and was already part-way through hormone treatment to transform from a woman to a man.

But the full transition was paused after the UK's state- funded National Health Service (NHS) refused to carry out a 4,000-pounds process to freeze his eggs -- which he hoped would enable him to have children in the future.

The former supermarket worker instead found a sperm donor via Facebook and became successfully pregnant.

"She's perfect in every way...She is so good. I'm so lucky," Cross was quoted as saying.

Following the birth, Cross now plans to return to complete his gender realignment as soon as possible.

The proud father was born a girl named Paige, 21 years ago.

Cross, from Gloucester, had said earlier, "I faced the prospect of not becoming the man I'm supposed to be, physically, or a dad. So I didn't feel like I had any choice but to have a baby now then get back to transitioning."

"In September I got pregnant by a sperm donation. I found the donor on the internet. I looked on Facebook for a group and found one -- it's been shut down now. I didn't have to pay," Cross had said.

Cross, who used to work for Asda and in a clothes shop, aims to find a job once the baby is aged one.

Gender transition treatment costs the NHS on average 29,000 pounds per patient.

Thomas Beatie became the first man to give birth in the US in 2008.

Born a woman, he had a partial sex change but kept his womb and was able to conceive.