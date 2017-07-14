The Newswire
14 July 2017 International

Israel PM Netanyahu, Palestine President Abbas Speak by Phone After Attack

Ramallah
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone following today's attack near an ultra-sensitive holy site that killed two Israeli police, with three Arab assailants also shot dead.

"The president (Abbas) expressed his strong rejection and condemnation of the incident at the blessed Al-Aqsa mosque and his rejection of any act of violence from any side, especially in places of worship," official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

"Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu ... Called for calm on all sides."

Abbas has repeatedly called for non-violent resistance to Israel's occupation without specifically condemning Palestinian attacks. His statement regarding today's incident was stronger than previous such responses.

