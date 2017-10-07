The Newswire
09 July 2017 Last Updated at 5:18 pm International

Iraqi PM Declares Victory Against ISIS in 'Liberated' Mosul

Nineveh [Iraq]
File-AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi on Sunday declared victory over the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group, also known as Daesh in the "liberated" Mosul city of Iraq.

Anadolu quoted Iraq's state television stating that Abadi arrived in the city "to congratulate the heroic fighters and the Iraqi people for the great victory"

Abadi made the announcement throgh Twitter.

"PM Al-Abadi arrives in Mosul to announce its liberation and congratulate the armed forces and Iraqi people on this victory," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister would soon announce the liberation of the northern city from ISIS during his visit.

Around 1,000 ISIS terrorists were killed in more than two months of fighting in Mosul's Old City, a top Iraqi police commander was quoted by Anadolu.

Federal police chief Lieutenant General Raed Jawdat said Iraqi forces destroyed scores of ISIS car-bombs and rockets during the fighting.

In 2014, the ISIS captured Mosul along vast swathes of territory in northern and western Iraq.

Earlier Sunday, Iraqi forces battling ISIS militants reached the Tigris riverbanks in the Old City of Mosul. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Iraq Islamist Militants Police & Security Forces International
