The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
07 August 2017 Last Updated at 7:20 pm Business National

Insurance Industry: India Lagging Behind in Investment in Digital Technologies

Mumbai
Insurance Industry: India Lagging Behind in Investment in Digital Technologies
Representative Image
Insurance Industry: India Lagging Behind in Investment in Digital Technologies
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Globally insurance companies are increasing investment in digital technologies, but Indian firms are lagging behind, said a CII-PwC report. 

"Global average investment in digital technologies is increasing over the years, while the insurance industry in India is lagging, both in its level of digitalisation and its ability to realise financial returns on its digital investments," the report on `Evolving considerations for the Indian Insurance Industry' said.

With increasing smartphone penetration and internet access, insurance companies will need to strategically adopt the technological infrastructure required to launch products that meet customer needs, it said.

Moreover, leveraging low-cost digital distribution channels for sales and service is likely to play a significant role in helping insurance companies deepen market penetration, it added.

Simplification of process will also lead to some degree of uniformity in the expectations of customers in their interactions with multiple insurers, it said.

Instead of all risk products, people are demanding simple one-risk cover products, which are easy to understand and allow customers to choose discrete individualised need- based covers, it added.

The report also said that with digitalisation, insurance companies should be wary of new modes of fraud.  

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (10 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Mumbai Business Business National
Next Story : Those Who Want To Leave SP, Should Go Without Giving Any Excuse: Akhilesh Yadav
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters