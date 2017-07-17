India's Oldest Tigress In Captivity 'Swati' Dies At 20 In Assam Zoo
The country's oldest tigress in captivity has died of age related ailments has died at the Assam state zoo.
'Swati', who was 20 years old, died on Sunday, officials at Assam state zoo-cum-botanical garden said.
Assam: Oldest tigress in India, Swati who was born on 28th January, 1997 passed away at Assam State Zoo in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/nOfkmwFG3YAdvertisement opens in new window— ANI (@ANI_news) July 16, 2017
"Swati was the oldest living tigress in captivity. She was not well for the past few days and was under special care. She had also lost weight," an official claimed.
She was born in 1997 and would have turned 21 in January next year.
The tigress was shifted to Guwahati in 2005, after which she gave birth to six cubs.
She had given birth to five cubs in Mysore zoo prior to her coming to Assam, the officials said.
The carcass of the tigress was incarcerated inside the zoo premises, they added.
