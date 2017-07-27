Indian Railways Announces Cash Reward Worth Rs 1.30 Crore For Indian Women's Cricket Team Members

The Indian Railways announced on Thursday a cash reward of Rs 1.30 crore for 10 members of Indian women's cricket team for their stellar performance throughout the recently-concluded ICC Women's World Cup.

All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur and skipper Mithali Raj will also be given gazetted officers post.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had also rewarded the Mithali Raj-led side with the cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh to each player.

Advertisement opens in new window

The board had also declared that the support staff will be given cash reward of Rs.25 lakh each.

The Women in Blue performed extremely well throughout the tournament before ending up as runner-up, going down by nine runs to England in a nail-biting final at Lord's on July 23.

On Wednesday, the Indian team was given a rousing reception at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on their return from London.(ANI)