Indian-Origin Boy, 13, Dies After Allergic Reaction To Cheese, UK Police Launch Homicide Probe
A 13-year-old Indian-origin boy with a dairy allergy died here after suffering a severe reaction to a piece of cheese allegedly forced on him, prompting the UK police to launch a homicide probe, media reports have said.
Karanbir Cheema was taken to a west London hospital after becoming unwell during a school break.
The head of the school in Greenford said Karanbir was treated immediately in the school before paramedics arrived.
He died on Sunday after 10 days in Great Ormond Street children s hospital, the reports said.
Officers from Ealing borough police were initially called to the school after it "became apparent that an incident had occurred which led to the boy coming into contact with the allergen," the Met said in a statement.
A 13-year-old boy was arrested and released on bail pending further inquiries and the case has been passed to homicide officers.
Karanbir s father, Amarjeet, told the Evening Standard how he had watched his "brilliant" son die in hospital.
"While he was in hospital we were fully concentrated on his condition. Now we want answers. How could this have happened?" Amarjeet said.
A statement on the school's website said: "The school community is deeply saddened at the loss of a Year 8 student who died on Sunday July 9 at hospital following a severe allergic reaction.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Two Jawans Killed After Pakistani Troops Ambush Patrol Party
- Shah, Modi Are Scared My Father, Me: Tejashwi
- Amarnath Attack: Hunt on For LeT Commander Abu Ismail
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Following India's Logic, Third Country's Army Could Enter Kashmir on Behalf of Pak, Says Chinese Media
- Hindus in Bengal Should Respond Like They Did in Gujarat, Says BJP MLA
- Amarnath Pilgrims Attack: God Gave Me Strength To Fight Terrorists, Says Bus Driver Salim Sheikh
- J&K: Seven Amarnath Pilgrims Killed By Militants, 19 Injured
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment