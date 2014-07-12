Indian Men Not Keen to Undergo Vasectomy: Govt
Indian men are not so keen to undergo vasectomy operation and various efforts are on to encourage them to adopt the family planning procedure, Lok Sabha was informed today.
The projected population, based on the 2001 Census, would be 1.37 billion as on March 2024, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said quoting the Registrar General of India.
During the Question Hour, she said the total fertility rate in the country in 1951 was six children per mother which has come down to 2.3 children now.
Special initiatives have been taken to encourage the country's male population to undergo vasectomy as "men are not so keen to" adopt the family planning procedure, she said.
Patel said during Question Hour that efforts were being made to encourage males to play a significant role in the country's family planning programme.
"As per the National Population Policy 2000, the long term objective is to achieve a stable population by 2045," she said.
Patel said the government is expanding health infrastructure and human resources, besides bringing a new interventions to increase the accessibility to health services.
