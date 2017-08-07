The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
09 July 2017 Last Updated at 3:22 pm National

India Slams Pakistan for 'Glorifying' Burhan Wani

India Slams Pakistan for 'Glorifying' Burhan Wani
File Photo

India today hit out at Pakistan for glorifying militant commander Burhan Wani, saying Islamabad's terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by 'one and all'.

In a strongly worded tweet, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Gopal Baglay said, " First @ForeignOfficePk read frm banned LeT's script. Now Pak COAS (Pakistan army chief) glorifies Burhan Wani. Pak's terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by one and all."

Baglay's comments came a day after Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa praised Wani, Hizbul Mujahideen commander who was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces last year.

Wani was responsible for several attacks against security personnel in Kashmir.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday paid tributes to Wani, saying his death "infused a new spirit in the struggle for freedom" in the Kashmir Valley.

READ MORE IN:
Burhan Wani Pakistan Indo-Pakistan Diplomacy National
Next Story : Ballabhgarh Lynching: Main Accused Works As Guard In Delhi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters