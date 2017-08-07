India Slams Pakistan for 'Glorifying' Burhan Wani
India today hit out at Pakistan for glorifying militant commander Burhan Wani, saying Islamabad's terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by 'one and all'.
In a strongly worded tweet, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Gopal Baglay said, " First @ForeignOfficePk read frm banned LeT's script. Now Pak COAS (Pakistan army chief) glorifies Burhan Wani. Pak's terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by one and all."
Baglay's comments came a day after Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa praised Wani, Hizbul Mujahideen commander who was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces last year.
Wani was responsible for several attacks against security personnel in Kashmir.
Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday paid tributes to Wani, saying his death "infused a new spirit in the struggle for freedom" in the Kashmir Valley.
