India Should Approach 'Third Party' For Kashmir Settlement, Says Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that India should approach third parties, such as the United States and China, to mediate in the Kashmir issue.
Adbullah said India has so many allies across the globe, which can be approached for settling the Kashmir issue to act as a mediator between India and Pakistan.
"For how long are you going to wait? Sometimes, you have to pull the bull by its horns. The way is to have a dialogue. India has so many friends all across the world. They can ask them to act as a mediator. U.S. President Trump himself said that he wants to settle Kashmir problem. China also said that it wants to mediate in Kashmir. Somebody has to be approached," Abdullah said.
"If India is ready to talk to China and does not want to get into war, then they can talk to Pakistan also," he added.
Quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statement - Friends can be changed, but not neighbours, the National Conference (NC) leader said that arrogance and stubbornness would not let any of the nations progress and develop.
"The stubbornness, exhibited by both the nations, will not lead us anywhere. Remember what Atal Bihari said, 'Friends can be changed, but not neighbours. One can move forward while maintaining friendship or can regress by becoming enemies,'" he said.
Expressing concern over the ongoing tension in the Valley, Abdullah appealed to the Government to bring the disturbing elements light and punish them.
"If the youth of tomorrow are targetted today, how will they run the nation? I would like to urge the Government to expose the perpetrators," he said.
"We are being sandwiched. People die every day. The situation is worse in the Valley," he added.
Jammu and Kashmir is embroiled in violent chaos since July last year, when Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed by the security forces. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Reliance Announces Jio Smartphone For 'Zero' Rupees
- Don't Support Cow Vigilantes: Centre Tells SC
- Ambika Soni Quits, Shankersinh Vagela 'Sacked'
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment