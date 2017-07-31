The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
31 July 2017 Last Updated at 11:18 am International

India, Pakistan To Hold Talks On Hydropower Projects Under Indus Waters Treaty At World Bank Headquarters Today

India, Pakistan To Hold Talks On Hydropower Projects Under Indus Waters Treaty At World Bank Headquarters Today
India, Pakistan To Hold Talks On Hydropower Projects Under Indus Waters Treaty At World Bank Headquarters Today
outlookindia.com
2017-07-31T11:24:56+0530

India and Pakistan will hold talks on two hydro-power projects under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) at the World Bank headquarters here today.

In a letter to India's Ambassador to the United States Navtej Sarna, World Bank Vice President for the South Asia region Annette Dixon welcomed the participation of both countries.

She assured neutrality and impartiality of the international body in helping both India and Pakistan to find an amicable way forward.

Advertisement opens in new window

Union Water Resources Secretary Amarjit Singh is leading the Indian delegation.

The two countries last held talks over the two projects in March this year during the meeting of Permanent Indus Commission in Pakistan.

Pakistan had approached the World Bank last year, raising concerns over the designs of the two projects located in Jammu and Kashmir.

(ANI)

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (10 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Washington Pakistan Army Indian Army Indo-Pak Border Indo-Pak International
Next Story : 'Time For Talks Is Over', US Warns North Korea
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters