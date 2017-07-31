India, Pakistan To Hold Talks On Hydropower Projects Under Indus Waters Treaty At World Bank Headquarters Today

India and Pakistan will hold talks on two hydro-power projects under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) at the World Bank headquarters here today.

In a letter to India's Ambassador to the United States Navtej Sarna, World Bank Vice President for the South Asia region Annette Dixon welcomed the participation of both countries.

She assured neutrality and impartiality of the international body in helping both India and Pakistan to find an amicable way forward.

Union Water Resources Secretary Amarjit Singh is leading the Indian delegation.

The two countries last held talks over the two projects in March this year during the meeting of Permanent Indus Commission in Pakistan.

Pakistan had approached the World Bank last year, raising concerns over the designs of the two projects located in Jammu and Kashmir.

