India Foundation Cancels Visit to China After Visa Denied
India Foundation, a think tank with links to the BJP, has cancelled a visit of its delegation to China after two of its junior research members were denied visas.
Foundation Director and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav dismissed reports that he was part of the delegation.
"I was not in the delegation. It was supposed to be an academic delegation. After the denial of visa to two researchers, Foundation called off the visit," he tweeted
Priyang Pandey, senior research fellow at the Foundation, said Madhav holds a valid Chinese visa till November this year.
The delegation was to visit Fudan university in Shanghai next week.
The development comes amid the stand-off between India and China armies near Sikkim.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Some Nations Use Terrorism for Political Goals'
- PM Modi Meets Xi Jinping, Promises Full Cooperation
- It's A Conspiracy By BJP, Says Lalu After CBI Raids
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment