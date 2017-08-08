Independence Day: UGC Aks Universities to Take Students to Martyrs' Houses, Memorials

The government has asked all universities and educational institutions to take students to memorials of freedom fighters and residences of martyrs to mark 70th Independence day.

"Faculty should be requested to conduct guided tour of students to memorials of freedom fighters and places/houses of any martyr from military, para-military and police, to acquaint the students about contribution of the freedom fighters," UGC Secretary J S Sandhu said in a communication to Vice Chancellors of all universities.



"Prime minister's endeavour to have a terrorism-free, caste-free, corruption-free, uncleanness-free and poverty-free society would only actualise with the help of the society and make his vision a reality. Accordingly you are requested to kindly organise pledge-taking ceremony on August 9 at 9.30 AM," he added.

Students at various universities and educational institutions across the country will also take a pledge tomorrow at 9.30 AM along with teachers and non-teaching staff to make the country a "terrorism-free, caste-free, corruption-free, uncleanness-free and poverty-free society".



A quiz competition to sensitise students about the contribution of our freedom fighters and the events as they unfolded during the freedom struggle besides talks by eminent educationists, debates and declamation contests are among the activities listed by UGC for commemoration of 75th year of 'Quit India Movement' and 70th year of India's Independence.