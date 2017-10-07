Incessant Rains Trigger Landslides, Flash Floods In Arunachal Pradesh; One Dies
Incessant rains for the past three days have triggered landslides and flash floods in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh, and claimed at least one life, officials said.
Major rivers in the state are flowing above the danger level while surface communication was disrupted at many places along the NH-415 that links Assam with Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.
A three-year-old child was washed away near police colony here last evening and her body was later fished out, police said.
A landslide near Civil Secretariat here disrupted road communication within the city for a long time yesterday, Capital Complex district disaster management officer Moromi Sonam said.
Councillor Gora Lotak of Itanagar Municipal Council said the a power house near Raj Bhawan has suffered massive damage while councillor Donik Tayu said the private residence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has also been affected due to landslide.
Landslides also occurred near Dree ground, 6 Kilo and other spots on Naharlagun-Itanagar road and workers of disaster management authority, PWD, police, NDRF and SDRF were repairing the damage, officials said.
Sonam said that rivers like Barapani, Senki View and Chandranagar were flowing above the danger level.
Due to rising level of Senki, people residing in the upper colony of Chandranagar were evacuated to a relief camp.
The other affected districts included Papum Pare, West Siang and Tawang.
In Naharlagun of Papum Pare district, people living near Barapani river were asked to shift to safer places immediately, officials said adding that various roads were damaged at Karsingsa.
A report from West Siang district said that heavy rainfall over has caused water logging in various roads.
Officials said 15 granaries and several houses have been inundated by waters of Yomgo river while a poultry farm was badly affected.
In Tawang district, surface communication was disrupted after a large portion of a link road between Bomja and Kharung was washed away, officials said.
The Met department predicted more rainfall for the next few days.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Rahul Gandhi Met Chinese Envoy, Congress Confirms
- No Question Of Tejashwi's Resignation: RJD
- Vijay Mallya Fails To Appear Before SC
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment